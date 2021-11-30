2021 November 30 14:24

DEME Group Signs Partnership Agreement with CIP for the Development of Energy Island in Danish North Sea

DEME Group, a leading global civil and maritime engineering solutions provider, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a leading global fund manager focused on renewable energy investments, and an industry leader in offshore wind, have signed a partnership agreement to develop the energy island in the Danish North Sea, according to the company's release. The signing of this agreement marks a significant step towards realising the world's first energy island, a project conceptualised by CIP, and a crucial project in unlocking the rapid and unprecedented build-out of global offshore renewable energy to fight climate change.

DEME Group joins a group of four internationally renowned companies within marine and offshore construction services joining the effort. The four chosen contractors are ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME Group and MT Højgaard International, each of which offer a unique set of capabilities and experience. These contractors, together called the "NJORD Group", display an impressive track record, as well as an extensive pool of best-in-class equipment and skilled staff needed to ensure reliable and timely project development and execution. CIP acts as project developer on behalf of an investor consortium composed of PensionDanmark and PFA, two of Denmark's largest pension funds, and Denmark's largest utility company, Andel (collectively known as the “VindØ consortium”).



The energy island in the North Sea will be located approximately 80-100 kilometres off the Danish west coast, where conditions for green energy production based on offshore wind are optimal. The island will be able to connect 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighbouring markets, host an innovation zone with potential for large-scale energy storage and Power-to-X technologies, and provide accommodation and operation and maintenance services from onsite harbour facilities.



The Danish Energy Agency is currently in dialogue with potential bidders for the energy island tender, which is expected to be launched by Q3 2022. CIP intends to bid in the upcoming tender.



About DEME

DEME Group is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies. DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.