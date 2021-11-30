2021 November 30 13:24

Kongsberg Digital and Aker BP extends collaboration agreement to accelerate data utilization

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a new extended contract with Aker BP to further strengthen the operator’s digital solutions, according to the company's release.

Building on an existing collaboration that has been ongoing since Aker BP was established, KDI will continue to contribute in accelerating Aker BP’s digitalization process by enabling real-time cloud-based data access, supporting decision-making, and improving efficiency.



The SiteCom Enterprise Cloud is a centralized repository for real-time and historical data from drilling and well operations with an advanced platform where subscribers get access to powerful “plug and play” applications. The new agreement is delivered as a Software as a Service (SaaS), allowing Aker BP to scale according to operational requirements.



The contract was signed between Kongsberg Digital and Aker BP on 2nd November 2021, and the upgraded system integrations are expected to take place within the coming months.



Kongsberg Digital is a market leader in vendor neutral software solutions for oil & gas operators. The SiteCom Cloud has been built using the latest technology within cyber security and cloud technologies. With two decades of experience from utilization of real time data from drilling and well operations, SiteCom ensure robust and secure data transfer from client rigs to be accessed from any client location.



Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide center of digital expertise for the KONGSBERG group.



About KONGSBERG

KONGSBERG is an international, leading global technology corporation delivering mission-critical systems and solutions with extreme performance for customers that operate under extremely challenging conditions. KONGSBERG has about 11,000 employees located in more than 40 countries, creating a total revenue of NOK 25.6bn in 2020.



About Aker BP

Aker BP is an independent E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is the operator of Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Valhall, Hod, Ula and Tambar. The company is also a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AKRBP'.