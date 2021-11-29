2021 November 29 18:19

Gazprom posts RUB 1.59 trillion of operating profit in 9M’2021

Total sales rose by 56%

Today PJSC Gazprom issued its unaudited consolidated interim condensed financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The company’s operating profit for the period totaled RUB 1.59 trillion versus a loss of RUB 202 billion a year ago.

Total sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties) rose by 56% to RUB 6.72 trillion.

EBITDA rose by 137% to RUB 2.21 trillion.

