2021 November 29 16:50

Lloyd’s Register is the world’s first Renewable Energy Certification Body for marine energy

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has been accepted as the world’s first Renewable Energy Certification Body (RECB) for marine energy by the International Electrotechnical Commission’s Renewable Energy System, (IECRE), which operates the global conformity assessment system in the three electrically producing renewable energy sectors: solar photovoltaic (PV) energy, wind energy, and marine energy, according to LR's release.

With IECRE recognition as an RECB for the marine energy market, which refers to the energy harnessed from wave, tidal, river current or ocean thermal gradient sources, and the wind sector, LR is now able to certify complex hybrid renewable energy projects on behalf of the IECRE that involve multiple technologies, such as wind, wave and tidal.

Through its RECB status, LR can conduct end-to-end certification activities for marine energy converters that seek compliance with the IEC 62600 technical specification and operational documents published by the IECRE.

Furthermore, LR can also support marine energy technology developers by providing independent assessment and certification, which uses IEC standards as its basis.

About IECRE

IECRE is the global renewable energy conformity assessment system. The System addresses technology in three separate sectors : solar PV, marine and wind energy at a component, device or system type, and at the large utility project scale. It offers independent third-party evaluation that those devices and projects meet internationally agreed technical requirements and comply with technical standards. Device performance (power, acoustic, efficiency, etc.) is undertaken by IECRE approved test laboratories, while design, manufacture and installation compliance are carried out by IECRE approved certification and inspection bodies.