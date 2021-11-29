2021 November 29 12:24

MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decline on Nov 29

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decreased on November 26:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 497.52 (-3.33)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 632.79 (-5.56)

MGO / USD/MT – 743.36 (-6.79)



As of Nov. 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 21 (minus $15 the day before), in Singapore – minus $26 (minus $11 the day before), in Fujairah - minus $16 (minus $12 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $13 (no changes). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore - the underestimation level increased by $15 on Nov.26.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Nov. 26 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Houston – plus $12 (plus $7 the day before), Singapore - plus $30 (plus $31 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $30 (plus $33). In Rotterdam this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $7 (minus $5 the day before). There were no significant changes registered for VLSFO on Nov.26.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on Nov. 26 in three out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 58 (minus $54), minus $ 39 (minus $23) in Singapore, minus $6 (minus $10) in Houston. In Fujairah and the MGO LS fuel grade was overcharged by plus $13 (plus $ 25 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the underestimation level decreased by $16 and Fijairah: the overcharge declined by $12 on Nov.26.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate sharp downward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may decline by 10-20 USD/MT, prices for MGO may fall by 20-25 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com