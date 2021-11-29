-
2021 November 29 09:56
Crude oil market sees upward price correction
Crude oil prices rose by 3.84%-4.49%
As of November 29, 08:39 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 3.84% higher at $74,35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 4.49% to $71.2 a barrel.
Oil market sees upward price correction after a fall in the end of last week.
