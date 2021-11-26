2021 November 26 16:40

Nevsky Shipyard lays down two research vessels of Project 17050

Photo by IAA PortNews VNIRO are intended to carry out complex fisheries and oceanographic studies

On 26 November 2021, Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of USC) has held a keel-laying ceremony for two research vessels (RVs) of Project 17050 named Professor Anatoly Yelizarov and Professor Peotr Moiseyev, says IAA PortNews reporter.

The official ceremony has been attended by the Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Head of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency (Rosrybolovstvo) Ilya Shestakov, Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko, USC BoD Chairman Georgy Poltavchenko, shipbuilding industry management and specialists, scientists of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO).



The most advanced RVs will be built in pursuance of Russian President’s order in line with RF Fishery Development Strategy until 2030.



Project 17050 is among the most advanced research and fishery ships. With its unlimited navigation area, Ice3 class allowing for year-round operation and compliance with all noise and environmental impact requirements the ship can be ranked on a par with the latest developments worldwide.



In line with the Arctic Zone Strategy approved by RF President in October 2020 and the Comprehensive Programme for Social and Economic Development of the Arctic Zone approved by RF Government in March 2021, the new ships will conduct the study of aquatic bioresources and environmental monitoring in the Northern region.



Ilya Shestakov has previously said that the contract with Nevsky Shipyard was signed in 2021. Each ship will cost about RUB 3 billion. The delivery is scheduled for the end of 2023.

The ships were designed for operation in the Northern and Far Eastern basins. “We hope the shipyard will cope with the project challenges. If required amid the COVID-19 restrictions the delivery can be postponed to 2024”, the Rosrybolovstvo official said.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

Related links:

Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting metal for construction of two research vessels of Project 17050>>>>



Nevsky Shipyard contracted to build the 17050 design RV duo for VNIRO >>>>

Peotr Savchuk: “Numerous opportunities of the global ocean are not being used in full” >>>>



Researchers to get five newbuilds >>>>