2021 November 25 12:31

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg allocated over RUB 21 million for implementation of its environmental programme

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) says it has increased the frequency of air quality measuring from monthly to daily.

Specialists of the accredited laboratories conduct permanent monitoring of air quality involving 7 parameters and water quality involving 20 parameters. Special attention is paid to the acoustic load at the border of the sanitary protection zone. The monitoring findings show no negative impact of SP SPb activities on the ecosystem of the adjacent territories.

Among the priorities of SP SPb in the area of environment protection is the development of the company’s ecological strategy, more efficient maintenance of ecological facilities, transportation and disposal of industrial and consumption waste.

Over the period of 9 months, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg allocated over RUB 21 million for implementation of its environmental programme.

