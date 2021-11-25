2021 November 25 10:30

Navigation season closed on Volga-Baltic Waterways

Image source: Rosmorrechflot Volga-Baltic Waterways transfer to winter regime

Administration of Volga-Baltic Waterways has closed the navigation season of 2021. According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the last lock through operations were held on November 23.



From November 24, all locks of Volga-Baltic Waterways are transferred to winter regime.



A total of 36,063 were performed over the navigation season (217 days), 9% more as compared with the navigation season of 2020.



The number of ships which passed the locks rose by 15% to 64,593.



Upon completion of the navigation season, hydraulic engineering structures of Volga-Baltic Waterway will undergo scheduled repair works.



According to Feodor Shishlakov, Head of Administration of Volga-Baltic Waterways, cargo traffic on the Volga-Baltic routes totaled 16.7 million tonnes, 2 million tonnes more than in the navigation season of the previous year.