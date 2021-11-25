  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Kiel describes path to climate neutrality by 2030
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 25 12:06

    Port of Kiel describes path to climate neutrality by 2030

    The Port of Kiel has set itself the goal of reducing all of its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to zero by 2030, according to the company's release.

    The path to climate neutrality is described in a three-step plan that puts the port's BLUE PORT concept into concrete terms and was unveiled on 24th November with the first presentation of the environmental report.

    The port's three-step plan envisages covering 60 per cent of the energy requirements of ships calling at Kiel with green electricity as early as next year. By 2025, this figure is expected to reach 80 to 90 percent, before climate neutrality is achieved for all activities of the PORT OF KIEL in 2030 through the interaction of a wide range of measures. Emissions of nitrogen oxides and particles will also be further reduced by the measures introduced. However, these are already being dissipated in the background pollution today and are well below the applicable limit values.

    According to the environmental report, the PORT OF KIEL already avoided more than 6,200 tonnes of CO2 in 2020, while almost 18,800 tonnes were still emitted.

    Dirk Scheelje, chairman of the PORT OF KIEL supervisory board and member of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen council faction: "With the presentation of the environmental report, emissions are quantified and thus transparent for the first time. It shows that the BLUE PORT strategy initiated in 2018 is having an effect. We will also assess further progress on this basis."

    Measures to supply all port facilities with 100 per cent climate-neutral green electricity have already been implemented. In addition, the energy demand at the terminals has been sustainably reduced by switching to economical LED technology and increasing energy efficiency, while at the same time photovoltaic systems provide around 290,000 kilowatt hours of solar energy every year. The PORT OF KIEL offsets the footprint of its business trips and is gradually converting its own vehicle fleet to electric drive. Incentives are provided to customers to promote the decarbonisation process.

    On-shore power is a key element in reducing emissions in Kiel. After a first system for shore-side power supply was connected to the grid at Norwegenkai in May 2019, a second, larger system was commissioned at Ostseekai in June this year. From there, Stena Line ferries are regularly supplied with green electricity and, for the first time, two cruise ships, the "AIDAsol" and the "AIDAprima", could also be connected.

    In order to make the processes at the freight terminals even more efficient at the same time, the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is funding the establishment of a digital test field in the port. Operational processes will be optimised and made more sustainable on the basis of a 5G campus network. In this way, climate-neutral growth in port handling is to be supported by innovative IT technology.

    Individual measures of the PORT OF KIEL to reduce emissions:
    On-shore power supply at Ostseekai, Schwedenkai, Norwegenkai and in future Ostuferhafen
    Purchase of green electricity from exclusively renewable, climate-neutral sources
    Electrification of the vehicle fleet including industrial trucks
    Alternative energy generation through operation of own photovoltaic systems
    Conversion to LED lighting technology on all terminal facilities
    Increased efficiency of operational processes through digitalisation
    Compensation of business flights via Atmosfair
    Tariff-based environmental discount as an incentive for climate-friendly transformation

Другие новости по темам: Port of Kiel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 25

15:02 Navigator Holdings announces approval in principle for new CO2 carrier designs for its Dan-Unity CO2 joint venture with Evergas
14:59 RINA, ABB, Helbio, the Liberian Registry, Wärtsilä and an Energy Major enter in proposal with hydrogen as fuel to meet IMO2050 targets
14:44 Rosterminalugol shipped 21 million tonnes of export coal over 10M’2021
14:21 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
13:55 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 47, 2021
13:12 Kongsberg Maritime and Norsepower MoU agreement facilitates Rotor Sail integration for shipowners
12:31 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg allocated over RUB 21 million for implementation of its environmental programme
12:06 Port of Kiel describes path to climate neutrality by 2030
11:06 Third Finnlines hybrid ro-ro launched in China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
10:35 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries receives a major turbomachinery order for Ust-Luga LNG export plant
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 25
10:30 Navigation season closed on Volga-Baltic Waterways
10:06 Port of Long Beach named the best West Coast Seaport in North America
09:41 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
09:08 The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class handed over to Ports of Jersey in christening ceremony
08:16 Port of Los Angeles issues zero-emissions truck request for proposals
06:00 Stockholm fairway smart buoy powered by solar energy

2021 November 24

18:35 Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane”
17:33 Volga Shipping's freight transported this year’s inland shipping season reached 8.2 million tonnes
17:25 Bahri bags four prestigious awards
17:09 Langh Ship and Outokumpu deepen the cooperation by starting a newbuilding project
16:35 Equinor signs four new contracts with Aibel
16:15 Austal USA awarded US$72.5 mln contract to maintain LCS deployed in Western Pacific
15:32 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
15:29 Tanjung Pelepas Port achieves 10 million TEUs in 2021
15:27 Ten-month vessel traffic at Ukraine’s seaports rose 1.5%
14:23 Nevsky Shipyard slated a keel-laying ceremony for 17050 RVs duo for Nov 26
14:17 Austal USA secures Navy's maintainance contract for LCS deployed in Western Pacific
13:39 Ministry of Economic Development plans to create a SEZ in the area of Port of Ust-Luga
13:05 Port of Arkhangelsk announces icebreaking support period in its basin as of Dec 1
12:58 ABS approves 3D printed spare parts after successful testing on an oil tanker
11:26 Nuclear-powered "Sevmorput" delivered to the Far East general cargo for NPP Rooppur
11:10 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Alcmene with SwissMarine, m/v G. P. Zafirakis and m/v Ismene with Cargill
10:50 The 22220 series lead icebreaker "Arktika" begins acceptance trials
10:31 MABUX: Firm upward trend is expected on Global bunker market on Nov 24
10:30 Global Ship Lease agrees new five-year time charters for the Eco 9,115 TEU Al Khor and Maira XL
10:09 ABS launches sustainability reporting and assurance services
09:58 Oil prices show mixed developments
09:57 Baltic Dry Index as of Nov 23
09:31 First 80-bore ME-GI engines to power series of 10 × Seaspan container vessels
09:11 Jan De Nul and LS Cable & System complete first 90 km of submarine power cables for the Hollandse Kust and west Alpha wind farms

2021 November 23

18:14 CMA CGM suspends Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls on EUROSAL service
18:02 Glavgosexpertiza approves replacement of Volgograd hydrosystem’s obsolete equipment
17:55 Alfa Laval and the Long Duration Energy Storage Council release its first report
17:30 Webinar on inspection of sea and river terminals by Rostekhnadzor to be held on 15 December 2021
17:15 Crowley advances major fuel services project with Saunders International
17:14 Expanded PIER71TM programmes to support Singapore’s development as a global maritime technology start-up hub
16:25 BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
16:22 WinGD sets development timeframe for methanol and ammonia engines
16:05 Governments to decide on USD5 billion R&D fund to accelerate zero-carbon shipping in first ‘litmus test’ of COP 26 commitments
15:41 Oceangoing aquaculture vessel gains RINA approval
15:32 San Pedro Bay Ports postpone “Container Dwell Fee” until Nov. 29
15:18 Busan New Container Terminal orders another six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
15:10 Wärtsilä partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to co-develop next-generation safer and greener smart port solutions
14:50 Novorossiysk icebreaker helped to deliver social cargo to Chukotka
14:22 Kuehne + Nagel initiates top management changes
13:48 Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot
13:12 Port of Colombo is the best connected-port in South Asia – UNCTAD
12:49 FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka