  • Home
  • News
  • The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class handed over to Ports of Jersey in christening ceremony
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 25 09:08

    The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class handed over to Ports of Jersey in christening ceremony

    The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class was handed over to its owner Ports of Jersey on 11 November in a christening ceremony held at DAMEN Shipyards Hardinxveld, according to the company's release.

    First introduced in 2019, the compact, 27-metre Shoalbuster 2711 provides an extra two metres of beam compared to its predecessor, the Shoalbuster 2709, for extra space both on and below decks, as well as added stability. While DAMEN won the contract through a tender procedure, the Ports of Jersey took into account the performance and reliability of their existing DAMEN Shoalbuster, a 2609 model named Duke of Normandy, which they have been operating for the past fifteen years.

    The new Duchess delivers all the versatility for which the Shoalbuster range is well known and as well as the extra stability her additional two metres of beam keeps her into compliance with MLC regulations, making her easier to operate for clients working under the UK workboat Code. 43 tonnes of bollard pull establishes her towage credentials and, from the wide range of options available, she has been fitted with a large deck crane to assist in marine construction and other harbour works. Anchor handling, dredge assistance and surveys are additional activities for which she is well suited.

    As part of the Ports of Jersey’s commitment to sustainability Duchess is being made available to support wind farm operations in UK and French waters, as well as up into the North Sea. The extra space available for equipment and stores plus comfortable accommodation for up to seven personnel gives her enhanced range and durability.

    “Damen feels really honoured in supporting Ports of Jersey in their fleet expansion,” said Jeroen van Woerkum, Commercial Manager DAMEN Shipyards Hardinxveld. “The Shoalbuster 2711 is a great, all- round workhorse for harbours as well as offshore assignments, and we are confident that she will give many years of service and prove to be a great asset to her owners. We look forward to further strengthening the relationship between our two organisations.”

    Captain Bill Sadler, Jersey Harbour Master and COO Marine, Ports of Jersey, commented: “It was an important day for our marine services business, and it was special to spend it with colleagues, our friends at DAMEN and partners in the industry. We look forward to Duchess building its own reputation in the workboat industry, as its little sister the Duke of Normandy has over the years.”

    At the christening ceremony the Duchess was officially named by Ports of Jersey employee Fiona Planterose, after which she headed for Le Havre for her first assignment, a towing job.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Ports of Jersey, Damen, Shoalbuster 2711  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 25

10:35 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries receives a major turbomachinery order for Ust-Luga LNG export plant
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 25
10:30 Navigation season closed on Volga-Baltic Waterways
10:06 Port of Long Beach named the best West Coast Seaport in North America
09:41 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
09:08 The second of Damen’s new Shoalbuster 2711 class handed over to Ports of Jersey in christening ceremony
08:16 Port of Los Angeles issues zero-emissions truck request for proposals
06:00 Stockholm fairway smart buoy powered by solar energy

2021 November 24

18:35 Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year India-Far East Trade Lane”
17:33 Volga Shipping's freight transported this year’s inland shipping season reached 8.2 million tonnes
17:25 Bahri bags four prestigious awards
17:09 Langh Ship and Outokumpu deepen the cooperation by starting a newbuilding project
16:35 Equinor signs four new contracts with Aibel
16:15 Austal USA awarded US$72.5 mln contract to maintain LCS deployed in Western Pacific
15:32 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
15:29 Tanjung Pelepas Port achieves 10 million TEUs in 2021
15:27 Ten-month vessel traffic at Ukraine’s seaports rose 1.5%
14:23 Nevsky Shipyard slated a keel-laying ceremony for 17050 RVs duo for Nov 26
14:17 Austal USA secures Navy's maintainance contract for LCS deployed in Western Pacific
13:39 Ministry of Economic Development plans to create a SEZ in the area of Port of Ust-Luga
13:05 Port of Arkhangelsk announces icebreaking support period in its basin as of Dec 1
12:58 ABS approves 3D printed spare parts after successful testing on an oil tanker
11:26 Nuclear-powered "Sevmorput" delivered to the Far East general cargo for NPP Rooppur
11:10 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Alcmene with SwissMarine, m/v G. P. Zafirakis and m/v Ismene with Cargill
10:50 The 22220 series lead icebreaker "Arktika" begins acceptance trials
10:31 MABUX: Firm upward trend is expected on Global bunker market on Nov 24
10:30 Global Ship Lease agrees new five-year time charters for the Eco 9,115 TEU Al Khor and Maira XL
10:09 ABS launches sustainability reporting and assurance services
09:58 Oil prices show mixed developments
09:57 Baltic Dry Index as of Nov 23
09:31 First 80-bore ME-GI engines to power series of 10 × Seaspan container vessels
09:11 Jan De Nul and LS Cable & System complete first 90 km of submarine power cables for the Hollandse Kust and west Alpha wind farms

2021 November 23

18:14 CMA CGM suspends Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls on EUROSAL service
18:02 Glavgosexpertiza approves replacement of Volgograd hydrosystem’s obsolete equipment
17:55 Alfa Laval and the Long Duration Energy Storage Council release its first report
17:30 Webinar on inspection of sea and river terminals by Rostekhnadzor to be held on 15 December 2021
17:15 Crowley advances major fuel services project with Saunders International
17:14 Expanded PIER71TM programmes to support Singapore’s development as a global maritime technology start-up hub
16:25 BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
16:22 WinGD sets development timeframe for methanol and ammonia engines
16:05 Governments to decide on USD5 billion R&D fund to accelerate zero-carbon shipping in first ‘litmus test’ of COP 26 commitments
15:41 Oceangoing aquaculture vessel gains RINA approval
15:32 San Pedro Bay Ports postpone “Container Dwell Fee” until Nov. 29
15:18 Busan New Container Terminal orders another six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
15:10 Wärtsilä partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to co-develop next-generation safer and greener smart port solutions
14:50 Novorossiysk icebreaker helped to deliver social cargo to Chukotka
14:22 Kuehne + Nagel initiates top management changes
13:48 Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot
13:12 Port of Colombo is the best connected-port in South Asia – UNCTAD
12:49 FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka
12:11 Increased maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
11:43 Navigation season closed at hydrosystems of Volga Basin
11:20 Rosmorport demonstrated solutions for a-navigation platform at Transport Week 2021
11:04 Finnlines’ third hybrid ro-ro vessel launched
10:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 23
10:35 Wärtsilä launches new lighter, smaller IQ Series scrubber
09:56 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expands its dredging fleet to 8 units
09:31 Crude oil market sees a moderate decrease of prices
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of November 22