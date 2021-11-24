2021 November 24 10:50

The 22220 series lead icebreaker "Arktika" begins acceptance trials

Sea trials will be carried out in the Gulf of Finland basin





Photo: Baltic Shipyard



The Arktika icebreaker, lead vessel of 22220 series of multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers set sail from the basin of Baltic Shipyard (Baltiyskiy Zavod, part of USC) and headed for the Gulf of Finland where it will undergo acceptance trials, the shipbuilding company said in its media release.



The shipbuilder’s commissioning team in conjunction with the icebreaker crew, will be testing the performance of the starboard electric engine, which was previously replaced by specialists of the Baltic Shipyard.



Upon the sea trials completion the nuclear-powered "Arktika" will enter service escorting commercial ships on the Northern Sea Route (NSR, Sevmorput).



The multipurpose nuclear icebreaker "Arktika" is the lead ship of Project 22220, being built at Baltiyskiy Zavod. The icebreaker keel was laid down in November 2013, launched June 16, 2016, and delivered October 21, 2020.



There are presently four icebreakers of the Arktika class (Project 22220) at different stages of construction at Baltic Shipyard, namely Sibir, Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka.



Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Key particulars of Project 22220: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.



The icebreaker will be powered by a pair RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The new generation system was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.