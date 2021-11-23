2021 November 23 11:20

Rosmorport demonstrated solutions for a-navigation platform at Transport Week 2021

Image source: Rosmorport



These solutions are being tested on technical fleet vessels

FSUE "Rosmorport" demonstrated solutions for autonomous navigation platform at the Transport Week 2021 Forum. These solutions have already been implemented and are being tested on technical fleet vessels, and they will be used for autonomous and remote control of the enterprise's newest ferries.

FSUE "Rosmorport" is one of the first in Russia to implement a-navigation initiatives. The technologies are now being tested on the dredging fleet vessels: the dredger Redut and the dredging barge Rabochaya. The dredger is equipped with a remote control unit (RCU) for controlling and commanding of the vessel. Special equipment as part of a single basic technological platform is also installed on Rabochaya.

At the Transport of Russia exhibition, the possibilities of autonomous and remote modes of operation, by means of RCU, of a barge located in the Kerch Strait were demonstrated to the minister of transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Saveliev at the stand of FSUE "Rosmorport".

Besides, as Alexandr Smirnov, General Director of FSUE "Rosmorport", said during The Autonomous Navigation industry conference, it is planned to create a remote control center for autonomous vessels of the enterprise in St. Petersburg. Remote control units will become the operator's workplace and will solve the whole range of remote control and command tasks. "The enterprise also plans to deploy a broadband data network in the seaport of Kaliningrad and to implement electronic navigation services on the basis of hardware-software complexes on the new generation of VTS," Alexandr Smirnov noted.

Next year a-navigation is expected to be implemented on the automobile and railway ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky which will transport cargo from the seaport of Ust-Luga to the Kaliningrad region. This will significantly reduce the impact of the human factor on the safety of maritime transport, and in the future, introduction of new technologies will reduce the cost of freight by cutting operating costs.

Within a pilot project on implementation of autonomous navigation technologies that involves the Ministry of Transport of Russia, FSUE "Rosmorport" and Sitronics KT company, the tasks of ensuring the possibility of wide use of autonomous vessels under the flag of Russia are being worked out. The project includes a full range of technical means with testing in real-life conditions on commercial fleet vessels.