2021 November 22 12:53

Freeport of Riga Authority gets international award for environmental protection solutions

The Freeport of Riga Authority says it has been awarded “Energy Globe National Award 2021” for its innovative solutions in environmental protection to mark its use of sustainable technologies in the implementation of the Krievu Island Infrastructure Development project. Dr. Ingrid Valentini-Wanka, Commercial Counsellor of the Austrian Embassy, has visited the Freeport Authority this week, and on behalf of the Energy Globe International Foundation from Austria, solemnly presented the award to the management of the Freeport of Riga.

The Energy Globe Award is one of the most renowned environmental prizes worldwide, which has been presented to various environmental initiatives and projects around the world for the 22nd time. The Energy Globe International Foundation every year evaluates around 2,000 innovation projects from more than 187 countries of the world for prospective award.

With the aim to comply with the environmental protection requirements and to enhance the quality of life of the residents of the urban areas adjacent to the island territory, Krievu Island terminal is equipped with closed loading technologies, power supply system, 3.4 km of surface concrete drainage channels, which prevent rain and technological water pollution from entering the Daugava, as well as with water treatment plant.

The wind fence is 23 meters high and its total length is more than 2 kilometers. The main task of the wind fence is to prevent the spread of coal dust in the environment. Wind screens are designed to dampen the resistance force of incoming winds and reduce their speed in the leeward area by up to 75%. This solution significantly limits the level of particulate matter in the air and the environment.

Viesturs Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board, was satisfied with the award presented to the Authority and said that the construction of a windbreak fence is only part of the implemented and planned innovative projects in the Port of Riga, aimed at fostering the quality of the environment and the well-being of society.

“The Green Course is a shared responsibility and duty of all of us, both in reducing the port's impact on the environment and in making the most neutral impact on the planet's ecosystem. By introducing digital solutions for cargo and data traffic, we are moving towards reducing CO2 in the city by minimizing the congestion and time that trucks spend idle in the port and city. We are testing and looking for innovative solutions for pollution monitoring, prompt response and collection. We are thinking about the introduction of alternative forms of energy in the daily work of the port and its administration, starting with solar panels, ship power plants, green energy and wind turbine parks in the framework of the port's development. In addition, which is equally important, the share of fossil energy cargo in the total port cargo portfolio is decreasing every year - we switch to more environmentally friendly, safer cargo groups, which is in line with the currently approved global Green policy direction, ”said V.Zeps.

The Energy Globe Award this year has been granted to a series of innovations designed to address current environmental challenges, such as resource scarcity, air and water pollution, erosion, climate change or dependence on non-renewable energy sources. Many of these solutions are relatively easy to access and use, still their benefits, impact and relevance often do not reach a sufficiently large audience and thus the exchange of knowledge and experience is impeded. Energy Globe International aims to raise the profile of these projects and thus encourage other creative innovators and companies to come up with their own inventions. “The winners in all countries have one thing in common - everyone has understood that the environment is not protected by slogans, but by action! Each of us can provide his or her contribution,” stated the Energy Globe International.