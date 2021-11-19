2021 November 19 12:26

Navigation of small-size ships ends at Vyborg seaport from December 1

The decision is made amid deterioration of weather conditions and ice formation forecast

Navigation of small-size ships, leisure boats and sport sailing ships is closed in the water area of Vyborg seaport (Leningrad Region) from 1 December 2021. The Order has been signed by the port Harbour Master Igor Malafeyev.

The Order does not cover port ships and fishing vessels allowed to operate in ice conditions if they obtain a required permit from appropriate organizations.

The navigation season is closed due to deterioration of weather conditions, aggravation of waves and the forecast for below zero temperature and ice formation.