2021 November 18 16:16

Sovcomflot expects autonomous ships and their status regulations to be developed within a decade

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

As of today, neither technologies nor regulatory framework is sufficient for creation of fully autonomous ships (functioning without involvement of people). As Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot , said at the “Autonomous Navigation” conference held as part of Transport Week in Moscow, an artificial intelligence should actually be created to be capable of making correct decisions on ship operation in all possible conditions and identifying any faced objects including those without an electronic identification system. The fastest, reliable and not costly communication available even in high latitude areas is also needed to ensure ship data transfer and real-time remote control. However, there are no such communication systems in the market today, IAA PortNews correspondent reports.

A legal definition of an artificial intelligence and division of responsibilities in case of incidents involving autonomous ship is particularly required for the regulatory framework.

Igor Tonkovidov believes it will take about a decade to solve these issues.

“There is a great deal to do”, said President and CEO of Sovcomflot.

Related link:

RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years>>>>