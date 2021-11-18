2021 November 18 13:45

Volga Shipping Company carried over 480,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from Nizhny Novgorod Refinery

Image source: Volga Shipping Company



In the navigation season of 2021, liquid cargo fleet of Volga Shipping Company has fulfilled its obligations on transportation of heavy fuel oil produced by LUKOIL’s Nizhny Novgorod Refinery, the shipping company reports.



Over 480,000 tonnes of the product has been delivered over the season from the port of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod Region to the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region.



“Every year, export oil products from the Nizhny Novgorod Region are transported by the vessels of Volga Shipping Company with their transshipment in Yaroslavl”, says the company.



In 2021, two-unit and one-unit ATBs have been used to deliver heavy fuel oil from Kstovo to the tank farm in Yaroslavl. Then, river-sea going tankers of RST27 and 19614 designs were involved to deliver the product to the tank farm in Vysotsk.



That was the first navigation season on the northern route for the Professor Zakharov, a river-going combination carrier of Volga-Don Max class, Project RST54.



A total of 20 ships of various types and capacity have been involved on Kstovo - Vysotsk route.



In 2020, Volga Shipping Company carried 3.76 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (light and dark oil products, crude oil, vegetable oil and molasses) including over 1.9 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil and dark oil products.



Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises.

The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. In 2020, the company transported over 14.5 million tonnes of cargo.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.