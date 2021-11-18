2021 November 18 13:22

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, held a launch ceremony today (November 18th) for the second of two large multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) being built to order for the Department of Transportation in the Republic of the Philippines, according to the company's release.

The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant at MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The christening and handover of this vessel is planned for September 2022 after cruised to Manilla in May 2022. Additionally, the christening and handover of the first vessel is scheduled for May 2022 after cruised to Manilla in early March, following outfitting work and trial runs.

MRRVs play an important role in severe-weather rescue missions and patrolling in offshore and coastal zones. This vessel has an overall length of approximately 96.6 meters, with a maximum speed of 24 knots and a cruising range of up to 4,000 nautical miles. It is equipped with secure communication systems for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, a helideck and hangar for helicopter operations, an underwater remotely operated vehicle for subsurface search and survey, high-speed rubber boats and other essential equipment for maritime domain awareness and maritime law enforcement operations. The ship will make a significant contribution to enhancing the speed of response to maritime accidents or crimes on the Philippines EEZ and high seas.

This project is being financed by the Japanese government under a yen loan agreement corresponding to Phase II of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project concluded between the Republic of the Philippines and Japan in October 2016. The project terms call for application of Japanese technology, notably expertise in shipbuilding.

This project is being financed by the Japanese government under a yen loan agreement corresponding to Phase II of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project concluded between the Republic of the Philippines and Japan in October 2016. The project terms call for application of Japanese technology, notably expertise in shipbuilding.



