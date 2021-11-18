2021 November 18 10:03

Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 9.2% Y-o-Y

In January-October 2021, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 9.2%, year-on-year, to 5.79 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 2.6% to 2.24 million tonnes, handling of anthracite – sank by 88.5% to 28,800 tonnes, handling of building materials declined by 1% to 637,900 tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 5% to 378,000 tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose 1.5 times to 1.48 million tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 37,628 passengers.

The number of calls totaled 1,368.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belarus. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.