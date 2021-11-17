2021 November 17 13:03

“K” Line listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for 11 consecutive years

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has been selected again as an Asia Pacific Index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the leading global indices for ESG investing, for the 11th consecutive year since 2011, according to the company's release.

DJSI, the index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices, measures the performance of companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria, through a corporate sustainability assessment, and only includes companies with remarkable performance.

Among those indices, Asia Pacific Index selects 153 companies in the Asia-Pacific developed region (including 77 Japanese companies) as components, as a result of sustainability assessment of 609 largest companies in the region.

Launched in 1999, DSJI is one of the first global sustainability benchmarks for investors which integrate sustainability consideration into their portfolios.