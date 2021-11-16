2021 November 16 11:50

Winners of International Youth Contest "Silver Wave" to be awarded with a trip to the Museum of the World Ocean in Kaliningrad

The competition will include projects aimed at solving the problems of the World Ocean and climate

A trip to the Museum of the World Ocean in Kaliningrad will award the winners of the International Youth Contest of Scientific Ideas for Teachers, Students and Schoolchildren "Silver Wave", which is held by the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), says the organizing committee of the Event.

The nominations of the competition are Oceanology, Hydrology, Marine Geology and Geophysical Research in Water Areas, Marine Biology and Environmental Management and Underwater Cultural Heritage.

The Expert Council of the Contest will include Nobel Prize winners and internationally recognized experts in the field of oceanology and marine science, doctors of physical and mathematical, geological and mineralogical, geographical and biological sciences.

The award ceremony will be held at the International Youth Popular Science Forum dedicated to the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean, seas and marine resources on November 12, 2021 in an online format.