2021 November 15 09:37

Infocus International launches live online masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling

Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has launched the Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 7 February 2022.



Today’s project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. While higher standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact management are being demanded of all major capital projects worldwide, more options and models for ESG mitigation, insurance, guarantee products, and financing instruments are now available.

The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the practical & documentation requirements of all interested parties to today’s PF transaction. This programme provides participants with proven PF analytical strategies and transaction structuring techniques which will enable participants to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. This programme is also designed to enhance the check lists and benchmark metrics by which participants can reduce losses and which will be viewed favourably by both management and the regulatory community.

A rigorous new interactive methodology will be featured, requiring attendees to demonstrate their understanding with each module’s practical techniques and learning outcomes. Every 10-15 minutes throughout each session, attendees will be required to complete either focused review questions for selecting among a range of PF transaction management decisions. Attendees should be prepared to actively participate, and not merely to “watch & listen” video presentations.

Case studies of PF transactions will feature the real-world details of PF Info memos, feasibility studies, impact assessments, and PF agreements to provide first-hand understanding of the challenges of PF transactions. Discussions will place participants into the practical roles of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyse and understand PF investment proposals, but who have to make real-world decisions on transactions.

As a result of actively engaging in this program’s methodology, participants will be able to make practical decisions on PF strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop’s completion.

Past participant from ContourGlobal shared, “Infocus workshop on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling provided me with deep insight on the topic and framework, to help me pursue sound skill in this area.”

“Trainer is very experienced. Good to ask him questions because he'll provide you with a real case tackled example,” said a past participant from KPMG.

