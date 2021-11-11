2021 November 11 15:04

GES develops 20 ha site in Europoort for storage of low carbon products

Global Energy Storage (GES), a new company active in the energy transition, acquired a substantial part of the Stargate Terminal from Gunvor, according to the port of Rotterdam's release.

GES has ambitious plans to realise tank storage here for so-called 'low carbon products', such as biofuels, hydrogen and hydrogen carriers such as ammonia. The site in Europoort has a surface area of over 20 ha.