2021 November 10 10:01

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2021 rose by 7.5% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 395,367 TEUs

In January-October 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 11.92 million tonnes of cargo (+7.5%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 4.6% to 1.08 million tonnes, container throughput fell by 7% to 395,367 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 10.1% to 550,059 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 33.7% to 2.87 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 1.8% to 5,935 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.