2021 November 9 14:59

Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference

On 2 November 2021, the annual Russo-American conference ‘Fort Ross Dialogue’ took place, which is traditionally sponsored by Sovcomflot, Transneft, and Chevron. For the second year running, the conference was held in an online format due to the existing pandemic restrictions.

According to the press release of Sovcomflot, the main topics of the conference were: maintaining a constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States; the development of business relations between the two countries; strengthening scientific cooperation and preserving historical and cultural heritage.

The conference was opened by Anatoly Antonov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the USA; Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and Edmund Brown, the former Governor of California, also spoke to the participants.

During the session on Cooperation and Environmental Sustainability in the Arctic, Sovcomflot was introduced by Nikolay Kolesnikov, Executive Vice President & CFO, who addressed the audience with a welcoming speech. Evgeny Ambrosov, Chairman of the Arctic Economic Council, and Nikolay Korchunov, Chairman of the Committee of Senior Officials in the Arctic Council, were also speakers at the session.

Sovcomflot, Transneft, and Chevron are long-term sponsors of the Fort Ross Dialogue project. Since 2012, the three companies have supported initiatives to preserve and popularise the Russian cultural and historical site of Fort Ross in California, thereby helping to broaden the dialogue between Russia and the United States.

PAO Sovcomflot is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 136 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.7 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. About 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.