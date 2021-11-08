2021 November 8 14:44

Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times

Image source: Volga Shipping Company

Over a period of 10 months of the 2021 navigation season, dry cargo fleet of Volga Shipping Company carried more than 860,000 tonnes of coal, which exceeds the result of the same period in the previous year by over 60%.

According to the press release of Volga Shipping Company JSC, its dry cargo ships have carried 869,000 tonnes of coal, year to date. The company’s river-sea-going ships of Volzhsky, Rusich, Sormovsky and Neva-Leader types transport coal from the Russian ports of the Azov Sea (Azov, Taganrog, Temryuk, Kavkaz) to various ports of Turkey in the Black, Marmara and Mediterranean seas as well as to the ports of Bulgaria. A total of 8 dry cargo carries of the company are involved in this segment.

The growth of coal transportation in the navigation season of 2021 should be attributed to the consumers’ demand and to the well coordinated and efficient work of Volga-Flot JSC management and crews.

It should be noted that operation of Volga Shipping Company’s river-sea-going fleet is not seasonal but continues round the year. Dry cargo carriers of the company traditionally end their navigation on inland water ways of the country in the end of November.