  • 2021 November 5 14:18

    Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel

    Stena Pro Patria will now continue construction on the water, ahead of delivery in Q1 2022

    Photo: Stena Bulk

    Proman Stena Bulk have successfully completed the launching of the Stena Pro Patria, the first of three 49,900 dwt methanol dual-fuel MR tankers that Proman and Stena Bulk are building together as part of their JV.

    The launching is one of the most important milestones of the ship construction process, as the newbuilt vessel is transferred to the water for the first time. Stena Pro Patria’s launching took place at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), which is the first Chinese shipyard to build a Methanol Dual-Fuel vessel.

    Construction of the Stena Pro Patria will now continue on the water, ahead of sea trials and final delivery to Proman Stena Bulk in Q1 2022.

    Over the next two years, she will be joined by another five methanol-powered newbuilds: Stena Pro Mare and Stena Prosperous, which will be Proman Stena Bulk JV vessels, and the Proman-owned Provident, Progressive and Promise. All vessels will be constructed at Guangzhou Shipyard International and delivered by the end of 2023.

    All Proman and Proman Stena JV vessels will utilise the same pioneering vessel design and innovative MAN B&W 6G50ME-C9.6 MW Tier III engines. The vessels will also be equipped with the latest energy efficiency technology, including continually controlled combustion, optimised tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and an energy shaft generator, reducing fuel consumption and helping to meet strict emissions criteria.  

    Each vessel will use approximately 12,500 tonnes per annum of methanol as a marine fuel. Using widely available and cost-competitive ‘grey’ methanol produced from natural gas, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the vessels’ normal commercial operations will be significantly reduced compared to conventional marine fuels. This includes the virtual elimination of sulphur dioxide and particulate matter, 60% reduction of nitrogen oxide and a cut in carbon dioxide, offering immediate improvements to air quality around ports and coastlines.

    Proman and Stena Bulk’s shared vision is to dramatically accelerate the energy transition in shipping through concrete commitments and tangible action. Together, we are working to leverage both companies’ ambition and expertise to make methanol more widely available to vessel owners around the world and help them to join us on the transition to a cleaner shipping industry.

    About Stena Bulk:
    With offices in seven countries, Stena Bulk is one of the world’s leading tanker shipping companies. The company controls a combined fleet of around 110 vessels. Stena Bulk is part of the Stena Sphere, which has more than 20,000 employees and sales of SEK 60 billion. 

    About Stena Sphere:
    Stena is one of the largest family-owned business groups in Sweden and operates worldwide within different businesses such as Ferry Operations, Offshore Drilling, Shipping, Property, Finance, New Businesses and Recycling. Head office is in Gothenburg, Sweden.

    About Proman:
    Proman is an integrated energy company and the world’s second largest methanol producer. Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Proman is a global leader in methanol, fertilizer and other products such as melamine. We have extensive experience in petrochemical plant operations, petrochemical and power plant construction, marketing and logistics, and project management. Proman is committed to developing sustainable methanol and ammonia as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, offering a pathway to drastically cutting emissions in power generation, overland transportation, shipping and industry.

