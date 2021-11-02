  • Home
  • News
  • Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 2 16:47

    Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0

    Simplicity lays the groundwork for reliability in the Alfa Laval Gas Combustion Unit (GCU), which has long set the standard for boil-off combustion on LNG carriers (LNGCs).  Through design enhancements and connectivity, Alfa Laval has taken the GCU’s original simplicity and made it even smarter in the new GCU 2.0.
     
    Taking proven reliability further
    With demand increasing worldwide, there is more LNG in transit than ever before. Regulating cargo tank pressure is vital when moving it by sea, which means LNG boil-off gas (BOG) must be safely combusted when it cannot be used by the engines or boilers. The Alfa Laval GCU has an exceptional reputation in BOG management, and the new GCU 2.0 builds directly on that proven track record.
     
    “The Alfa Laval GCU is reliable and easily maintained, in large part because of the simplicity of its design,” says Jeppe Jacobsen, Global Sales Manager. “That principle is unchanged in the GCU 2.0, but we’ve extended the capacity and lifetime by refining certain details.”
     
    Improvements made and tested at full scale
    Refinements in the GCU 2.0 include an even more optimized flow of combustion and dilution air. The adjustments were determined through extensive combustion testing, which was performed using the full-size GCU at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre. The result is even steadier combustion at a reasonable temperature, which extends burner lifetime and reduces distortion of the burner plate.
     
    “Alfa Laval is unique in having a full-size GCU in a controlled testing environment,” says Jacobsen. “The GCU has proven its capabilities at sea many times over, but we’re constantly developing it at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre. The simplicity and design principles don’t change, but even small adjustments can create large performance gains.”
     
    Connectivity strengthens the solution
    The most evident change in the GCU 2.0 however, is in the service offering around it. All GCU 2.0 deliveries will be connectivity-ready, making it easy to take advantage of Alfa Laval Digital Services for Gas Combustion Units.
     
    “The need for maintenance is already limited, but our Digital Services protect daily operation and safety,” says Jacobsen. “Online remote monitoring lets GCU customers secure their readiness to operate, and the access to live and historical data makes troubleshooting easier. With data guiding our support team, service visits can be kept to an absolute minimum.”
     
    A full portfolio for LNG as cargo or fuel
    Through the enhancements and connectivity in the GCU 2.0, Alfa Laval adds further strength to a broad LNG equipment and service offering. Covering LNG as both cargo and fuel, the solutions support a marine industry in rapid transition.

    “The GCU 2.0 is specifically designed for LNG carriers, but Alfa Laval has solutions that enable LNG’s use on the widest possible range of vessels,” says Jacobsen. “LNG has a key role to play in our move towards a more sustainable future.”

    About Alfa Laval
    Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing better™. Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion).

Другие новости по темам: Alfa Laval  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 2

16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
11:17 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
13:34 Port of Long Beach attracts another space tech tenant
12:43 Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year
12:08 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
11:50 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea
11:27 ADMIRALTY Small Chart Charts service launched by UKHO
11:02 Port of Southampton named ‘Best Port’ at Wave Awards