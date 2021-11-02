2021 November 2 13:45

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21

The company’s total throughput exceeded 3.5million tonnes

In January-September 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga increased its coal handling by 5%, year-on-year, to 3.4 million tonnes. The terminal also handled 98,000 tonnes of petcoke (-71%).

According to the press release, the company’s total throughput exceeded 3.5 million tonnes.



Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, Russia. MRC specializes in unloading / loading and storage of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia.

