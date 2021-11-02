  • Home
  • News
  • Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 2 13:45

    Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21

    Image source: Multipurpose Reloading Complex

    The company’s total throughput exceeded 3.5million tonnes

    In January-September 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga increased its coal handling by 5%, year-on-year, to 3.4 million tonnes. The terminal also handled 98,000 tonnes of petcoke (-71%).

    According to the press release, the company’s total throughput exceeded 3.5 million tonnes.

    Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, Russia. MRC specializes in unloading / loading and storage of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia.

    Related link:

    Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Multipurpose Reloading Complex, Ust-Luga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 2

16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
11:17 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
13:34 Port of Long Beach attracts another space tech tenant
12:43 Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year
12:08 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
11:50 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea
11:27 ADMIRALTY Small Chart Charts service launched by UKHO
11:02 Port of Southampton named ‘Best Port’ at Wave Awards