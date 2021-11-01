  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 1 10:20

    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021

    Image source: Russian Railways
    In October, the results climbed by 0.5%

    In January-October 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1 billion 66.5 million tonnes,  up 3.4%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 309.3 million tonnes of coal (+7%, year-on-year); 9.8 million tonnes of coke (+6.4%); 178.6 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+3.3%); 100.2 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.3%); 56.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+3%); 13.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+17.5%); 53.7 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.5%); 22.9 million tonnes of cement (+5.3%); 35.6 million tonnes of timber (+2.8%); 20.4 million tonnes of grain (-5.1%); 108 million tonnes of construction materials (-4.9%); 16.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-1.2%); 20.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-0.5%); 29.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+4.3%); 91.5 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+6.8%).

    From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 2,190.4 billion tariff ton-km (+4.3%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 2,756.8 billion ton-km (+3.6%).

    In October 2021, loading totaled 110.3 million tonnes, up 0.5%, year-on-year. In October freight turnover rose by 3.4% to 231 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 2.8% to 290.8 billion ton-km.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 1

16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
13:34 Port of Long Beach attracts another space tech tenant
12:43 Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year
12:08 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
11:50 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea
11:27 ADMIRALTY Small Chart Charts service launched by UKHO
11:02 Port of Southampton named ‘Best Port’ at Wave Awards
10:36 Port of Baku throughput in 9M’2021 increased by 21%
10:14 The Freeport of Riga is testing underwater drone technologies
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Oct 29
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of October 28
09:12 Oil market sees upward prices correction

2021 October 28

18:19 18 MOL-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
17:58 Frigate Admiral Grigorovich of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet makes planned transition to far sea zone
17:29 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
17:00 Tersan shipyard (Turkey) hosted flag-raising ceremony for trawler built for Russian customer
16:21 Viking Line provides the best customer experience in the tourism industry
16:12 China ports container volume rises 9.5% from January to September 2021, NCFI slight decrease in October
16:09 OOS Group introduces the SMF
15:46 Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” to allocate RUB 2.95 billion for construction of dry dock and outfitting workshops
15:23 Methanex and MOL finalize definitive agreements for a strategic shipping partnership
14:51 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine
14:29 Top management change in Eidesvik Offshore ASA
14:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2021