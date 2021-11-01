2021 November 1 10:20

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021

Image source: Russian Railways

In January-October 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1 billion 66.5 million tonnes, up 3.4%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 309.3 million tonnes of coal (+7%, year-on-year); 9.8 million tonnes of coke (+6.4%); 178.6 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+3.3%); 100.2 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.3%); 56.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+3%); 13.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+17.5%); 53.7 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.5%); 22.9 million tonnes of cement (+5.3%); 35.6 million tonnes of timber (+2.8%); 20.4 million tonnes of grain (-5.1%); 108 million tonnes of construction materials (-4.9%); 16.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-1.2%); 20.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-0.5%); 29.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+4.3%); 91.5 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+6.8%).



From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 2,190.4 billion tariff ton-km (+4.3%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 2,756.8 billion ton-km (+3.6%).



In October 2021, loading totaled 110.3 million tonnes, up 0.5%, year-on-year. In October freight turnover rose by 3.4% to 231 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 2.8% to 290.8 billion ton-km.