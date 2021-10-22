2021 October 22 09:49

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Oct 22

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on October 21:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 540.94 (-1.22)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 653.08 (+5.22)

MGO - USD/MT – 777.37 (+2.86)



As of October 21, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued all four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 11 (plus $ 13 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 10 (plus $ 13 the day before) and in Fujairah - plus $ 10 ($9 the day before), in Houston, the 380 HSFO fuel grade MABUX MBP become also overvalued – by $8 ($0 the day before). The most significant change was registered in Houston – the increase of $8.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 21 in two out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $5 (no changes), in Houston - plus $ 3 (plus $ 1). In Fujairah MABUX MBP / DBP Index was undercharged in Singapore and Fujairah by minus $4 (plus $1 and minus $9 respectively the day before). The most significant changes October 21 was registered in Fujairah – the increase of $ 5.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 21 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 34 (minus $36), minus $ 33 (minus $34) in Singapore, minus $ 21 (minus $ 28) in Fujairah, in Houston this kind of fuel was undercharged by $8 (plus $12 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Houston - the decrease of $20 compared to the day before.



We expect global bunker prices may decline today: prices for 380 HSFO may decrease by 4-6 USD/MT, for VLSFO may fall by 5-8 USD/MT, prices for MGO may go down by 10-15 USD/MT



Source: www.mabux.com