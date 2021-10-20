2021 October 20 10:28

Modernization of border checkpoint completed in Kavkaz seaport

Image source: Rosgranstroy

FSI Rosgranstroy says the reconstruction of a permanent border checkpoint for freight and passengers at Kavkaz seaport (Krasnodar Territory) has been completed. The checkpoint is located within the multipurpose terminal of VERP LLC.



On 15 October 2021, a multi-authority commission including representatives of the Ministry of Transport, FSI Rosgranstroy, Border Guard Service of the FSB, Federal Customs Service, Rospotrebnadzor and Rosselkhoznadzor signed the document confirming the compliance of the checkpoint to its design documentation. The checkpoint modernization of which was financed by an investor is ready for operation.



According to the statement, the upgraded facility provides conditions for state regulators’ procedures. The checkpoint capacity has been increased to 570 vessels, 6,840 people and 2 million tonnes of cargo per year.



The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation is currently preparing a document on opening of the new checkpoint and on setting new limits of the upgraded facility.