  • Home
  • News
  • Coral Consortium working on a water drone to regularly monitor water quality in the basins of the Port of Gdańsk
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 15 14:09

    Coral Consortium working on a water drone to regularly monitor water quality in the basins of the Port of Gdańsk

    An air quality monitoring system based on permanent sensors located at 7 points is already in place in the Port of Gdańsk. Soon water drones will be tested to monitor the water basins, says Port of Gdańsk Authority.

    As part of collaboration with the Port of Gdańsk Authority SA concerning air quality monitoring, representatives of SeaData from Gdynia and the Western companies forming with it the Coral consortium, that is BGEO and Water Robotics, visited the port areas.

    They had the opportunity to see the port from the water during a boat cruise and from the top floor of the North Harbour Master’s Office. During the meeting, the YetiAir device (drone) for monitoring PM10 and PM2.5 dust concentrations was tested and issues related to testing and implementing new environmental solutions in the port were discussed.

    “We are very pleased that the Port of Gdańsk will have the opportunity to regularly monitor the quality of port water. The partnership between SeaData and ZMPG S.A. began in late 2017 during the Space3ac accelerator programme for start-ups.
    The Port of Gdańsk Authority SA took part in it as a “large entrepreneur”, which presented a list of problems to be solved for start-ups. SeaData has committed to providing an air quality monitoring system for the port. This task was successfully completed and I am enthusiastic that the new project will be the same,” explains Agnieszka Roszkowska, Environmental Protection Specialist at ZMPG S.A.

    The Port of Gdańsk participates in the CORAL project as a “demonstration site”, that is a place where the consortium can test and demonstrate the operation of the environmental monitoring system, which is part of the CORAL platform. The companies involved in the project are: SeaData from Gdynia, BGEO from Spain and Water Robotics from France. Together they created the comprehensive Coral platform, consisting of an interactive database, an environmental monitoring system and a port/marina vessel traffic management application.

    “As part of the Coral project, by the end of 2021 it is planned to create and deliver to the Port of Gdańsk a water drone, built by Water Robotics, which will be used for regular monitoring of water quality and bathymetric measurements along with a system for analysing the collected data. The device will measure the properties of the water in the port basins, including the presence of contaminants. The port will also install a buoy equipped with sensors that will continuously measure the most important – in terms of environmental monitoring – water parameters,” explains Dr Marta Wenta of SeaData from Gdynia.

    Data from the drone and the buoy will be uploaded to an online system where it will then be visualised and made available for analysis in the form of maps, graphs and reports.

    In the first half of 2022, several test flights of a drone equipped with air quality sensors will also be performed at the Port of Gdańsk. From this, an air quality map of the port and detection of potential sources of PM10/PM2.5 will be developed. As with the in-water measurements, data from the flights will also be available as part of the online system.

    Completion of the project along with the presentation of the results and a fully functional system will take place in June 2022.

    The CORAL project is implemented under the GALATEA program, Blue Growth Accelerator, operated in Poland by the Baltic Sea and Space Cluster. The project is funded by the European Union through Horizon 2020.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Gdansk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 16

12:38 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
10:19 Star Pride delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
09:37 Three zero-emission harbour tugs mark Corvus Energy’s 500th project order
08:16 Rolls-Royce launches mtu hydrogen solutions for power generation

2021 October 15

18:27 Sea Machines uses biofuel to power tug Nellie Bly on long-haul autonomous journey
18:07 Dublin Port Company to open €48m Dublin Inland Port
17:53 Danfoss Editron powering the first fast crew supply vessel able to compete with helicopter transfers
17:33 Tsawwassen First Nation and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign renewed Relationship Agreement
17:09 Sevmash completed manufacturing of sections for offshore ice-resistant fixed platform LSP "A"
16:40 Global Ports Holding positions Kalundborg as an alternative to Copenhagen
16:33 Duisburg Rail Terminal welcomed the one millionth unit since it started the operations in 2013
15:13 Klaveness Combination Carriers signs a Letter of Intent with Shipshave AS to implement its semi-autonomous hull cleaning solution across its fleet
14:31 Wärtsilä next generation navigation simulator to power the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety in Singapore
14:09 Coral Consortium working on a water drone to regularly monitor water quality in the basins of the Port of Gdańsk
13:53 Port of San Diego adopts most ambitious maritime clean air strategy of its kind in California
13:22 LNGnews.RU supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Danish Crown on global end-to-end logistics
12:36 GTT is selected by Hyundai Heavy Industries to equip the tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology and smart shipping solutions
11:47 Russian-Chinese joint naval exercise is underway in the Sea of Japan
11:23 Transneft Kozmino Port starts construction of maintenance site for servicing mariculture site
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue slight upward changes on Oct.15
10:02 Port of Long Beach has second-busiest September
09:56 Port of Oakland’s Danny Wan heads statewide port group
09:51 Rosneft sells 5% in Vostok Oil to a consortium of Vitol and MME
09:32 Crude oil prices rise driven by demand growth
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 14

2021 October 14

18:05 MOL, SoftBank and e5 Lab start joint studies for next-generation maritime high-speed satellite communications
17:54 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of tank for light oil products at IPP terminal in Novorossiysk
17:35 Sembo secures $12m investment from Stena Line
17:15 Jan De Nul signs T&I contract for Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3
16:52 Singapore Maritime Institute to support next phase of maritime R&D activities with funding and partnerships
16:15 ABS and Kongsberg Digital join forces to power maritime digitalization and decarbonization
15:58 Petersburg Oil Terminal handled 6.9 million tonnes of oil products in 9M’21, down 1% YoY
15:41 Topsoe puts demonstration plant into operation for production of sustainable Methanol from biogas
15:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2021
15:24 Scandlines prepares sister ferry M/V Berlin for installation of Norsepower Rotor Sail
15:04 AET completes its first ever LNG bunkering in the US
14:53 Gazprom and Russian Government sign agreement of intent on hydrogen energy
14:31 Solstad Offshore, Aker Solutions and DeepOcean create offshore renewables alliance
14:11 Maersk invests in Vertoro to develop green lignin marine fuels
13:59 Joint Sea 2021 Russian-Chinese naval exercise starts in Sea of Japan
13:34 ABB to turbocharge first ME-GA engines as MAN ES opens new route to sustainable sailing for gas carriers
13:10 BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry departs Romania bound for B.C.
13:01 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” obtains permit for construction of dry bulk cargo terminal in Murmansk
12:32 New NIC-place Data Lake maximizes value of business logistics data using customized Big Data analytics
12:10 Valaris Drillship achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in world first
11:41 Nor-Shipping expects ‘fundamental shift’ in industry focus post COP26
11:05 Maersk Tankers uses vessels’ “digital twin” to slash emissions
10:34 7th Annual East Africa Transport & Infrastructure conference to be held on 15-16 November 2021 in Ethiopia
10:12 BTP Terminal in Brazil goes live remotely with CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal
09:53 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Global bunker market on Oct.14
09:30 Crude oil prices rise driven by OPEC output forecast
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 13

2021 October 13

18:17 Portsmouth International Port sets course for shore power
17:58 Makarov Training Centre advances in the international SIMREC project
17:35 LUKOIL BoD recommends interim dividend amount
17:16 TechnipFMC awarded substantial long-term contract by Petrobras
16:59 First Sakhalin-2 carbon neutral/offset LNG cargo delivered to Japan
16:57 Swire Group joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as strategic partner
16:17 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2021 fell by 14% Y-o-Y