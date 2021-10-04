2021 October 4 16:32

Third crew of cadets finished navigation practice on Khersones sailboat

Image source: Rosmorport

One more navigation practice for cadets has ended on the sailing training boat Khersones. It lasted from August 1 to September 30, Rosmorport says in its press release.

In total, there were 4 heads of practice and 116 cadets from the FSFEI HE “Admiral Ushakov Maritime State University”, the Academy of Water Transport of the Russian University of Transport (MIIT), the FSFEI HE “Volga State University of Water Transport” (Nizhny Novgorod), the Nizhny Novgorod River School named after I.P. Kulibin, the Ufa branch of the Volga State University of Water Transport, the SBP EE of the Republic of Crimea “Kerch maritime technical college” and the FSAEI HE “Murmansk State Technical University”.

During the practice, the sailboat and cadets took part in the youth historical patriotic yacht cruise "Black Sea Memory Sails". In mid-August, the sailing training boat received a set of new scarlet sails. The re-equipment of the white sails to scarlet ones was carried out by the crew and cadets and took 10 days. Under scarlet sails the Khersones sailboat took part in the "Tavrida.ART" festival, where it became one of the crowning glory of the event.

At the ceremonial parade marking the end of the sailing practice, the command of the sailing boat honored the best cadets, who received souvenirs from the captain.

The next, fourth navigation training for cadets 2021 will take place on the Khersones sailboat from October 1 to November 30.