2021 October 1 14:32

Rosneft commences construction of river berth infrastructure under Vostok Oil project

Image source: Rosneft to efficiency of cargo delivery during inland navigation seasons

Rosneft says it has commenced building berths on the Yenisey river for the development of transport logistics under the Vostok Oil project.



The Tochino, Tanalau and Sever Bay facilities located in the Krasnoyarsk territory will soon have storage areas for inventories to accommodate cargo delivered to the new project fields.



Thousands of tonnes of tubular goods, crushed stone, pavement slabs and metal structures have been delivered over the navigation season for the construction of berths.



Berthing infrastructure is developed to enhance the efficiency of cargo delivery during inland navigation seasons and to ensure providing of technical resources for construction of the priority facilities. Besides, river port in the town of Dudinka is to be involved for implementation of Vostok Oil project’s logistic tasks.



Winter roads will be also used to supply cargo to the construction sites and to Vostok Oil facilities.



Loading of inventories is currently underway for their further delivery by rivers to the Taimyr bases.



Vostok Oil is the major project in Russia and worldwide. It numbers 52 license areas in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (a total of 13 fields). The project’s resource base exceeds 6 billion tonnes of low-sulphur oil of premium class oil.



