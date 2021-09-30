2021 September 30 12:38

Finnpilot announces 2.5-pct increase of pilotage fees for 2022

Finnpilot announces 2.5-pct increase of pilotage fees for 2022.

The pilotage fees cover costs necessary for the organisation of pilotage activities and maintenance of the national service network. The pilotage company must also ensure the sufficiency of incoming funds in order to continue its operational development.

In 2022, the pilotage fees will increase by 2.5% in coastal waters and the Saimaa region. The increase will be implemented by raising the basic pilotage fee and the mile-based prices. The standby, cancellation and order transfer fees for pilotage will remain the same. The price level in the Saimaa region for the coming year will remain at 26% of the pilotage fee charged in coastal waters.

The calculated impact of the increase on the pilotage revenue for 2022 will be about 0.8 million euro. Over the coming years, the company’s cost structure will be impacted by the general cost and wage development as well as by the emission reduction targets, vessel safety improvements and the development of the occupational safety of personnel.

The decrease in the amount of Finland’s international imports and exports significantly affects vessel traffic and the number of pilotage assignments. The number of assignments in the coastal regions is predicted to drop by approximately 2% (18,200 assignments) this year, in comparison to the previous year. In the Saimaa region, the traffic volume is predicted to increase by +6% (3,200 assignments) in comparison to the previous year.

The increase to the pilotage fees was decided by the Board of Directors of Finnpilot Pilotage Ltd. at its meeting on 28 September 2021.