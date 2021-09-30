2021 September 30 09:59

Nobel Brothers Shipyard places main engine onto new crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS

Image source: Nobel Brothers Shipyard

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Nobel Brothers Shipyard (a company of Kalashnikov Concern) says the main engine was placed in the hull of the new crab catching ship of Project CCa5712LS on September 28.

“The loading operation was quite normal”, commented Andrey Lebedev, representative of the customer.



The works were accepted by the representatives the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and the customer.



The ship designed by DAMEN will feature the following particulars: LOA - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, 9 tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes.

The ship is intended for catching crab in the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.



Nobel Brothers Shipyard is currently building two crab caching ships of DAMEN’s CCa5712LS design under the state investment programme “keel quota”. The ships are to be delivered to the customer in 2022.

Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Nobel Bros Shipyard) based in Rybinsk of Russia was founded in 1907. Today, this is the largest shipbuilding firm in the Upper Volga region: the yard encompasses 214,000 sq. km, the company's workforce is 500 employees.

The shipyard specializes in the construction, maintenance, repair and refitting of sea-going and river multipurpose vessels with 6500DWT, a length of 140 m, beam of 17 m and launching weight of 2,700 tonnes. The range includes dry bulk carriers, tankers, barges, container ships, timber carriers, diving support and hydrographic vessels, harbour vessels, workboats, oil boom workboats; hulls of various types and modern comfortable yachts.