2021 September 27 18:07

Samskip acquires Sea Connect UAB

European transport group Samskip has broadened its Baltic operations by acquiring shortsea specialist Sea Connect. The Klaipeda-based shipping company, which will be renamed Samskip Sea Connect, offers shortsea services connecting Russia, Lithuania, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

Sea Connect operates three 1A Ice Class container vessels calling twice a week at St. Petersburg and Rotterdam, weekly at Hamburg and at Aarhus sub inducement.



Both Sea Connect Managing Director, Viacheslav Puzemskij and SCS-Russia Managing Director, Anton Larkin remain to play full roles within the new organization, working with Johan van der Pijl, Samskip Regional Director Baltics and Russia.



Laaksonen anticipates particular growth in unitized volumes connecting Russia and the Baltic states through Rotterdam by rail, barges, vessels all over the Europe, and also greater deployment of Samskip’s expert refrigerated cargo services in St Petersburg.

“Russian exporters and importers are likely to be attracted by new possibilities to penetrate markets to the west and south using Samskip’s network of shortsea, rail, inland barge and road services,” he added. Sea Connect’s feeder links with deep sea carriers would also remain.