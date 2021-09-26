2021 September 26 11:07

ABS Awards AIP to Ned Project’s wind turbine installation vessel design

ABS says it has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to Ned Project Inc. for its hydrogen-ready wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) design. The NP20000X ULAM design is intended to be Jones Act Compliant and able to meet future offshore wind market demands, specifically operations involving 15-20 MW wind turbine installations. Its innovative approach loads monopiles vertically on the 8,000 square-meter (m2) deck, eliminating the need to rotate monopiles to the vertical position at sea, increasing efficiency and safety. The design is equipped with a leg encircling heavy cargo crane with a working load of 3,500 metric tons capable of handling turbines of 240-meter rotor diameter and 150-meter tower height.



“ABS is the ideal partner for a highly specialized wind turbine installation vessel such as this, both for the U.S. market and internationally. Our extensive knowledge of U.S. regulations combined with our global offshore industry leadership means we are uniquely equipped to support this project and a range of other innovative vessels now being commissioned to support the growing international demand for renewable energy. ABS is committed to playing a significant role in the safe development of the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Greg Lennon, ABS Vice President, Offshore Wind.



Ned Project Inc. is working with GPZ Energy to develop ULAM WTIV projects for the U.S. market.



"There is significant potential for growth in the U.S. offshore wind market and we are confident our WTIV design has the attributes required to deliver this. The scale, power and handling capacity as well as the innovative way it handles the monopiles means this is perfectly adapted to serve the U.S. industry," said Peter Novinsky, spokesperson for GPZ Energy.



The design is hydrogen-ready with the engine rooms able to be converted into fuel cell compartments accommodating polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells, making it possible to rely solely on liquefied hydrogen (LH2) to meet its energy demands.



Charybdis, the first Jones Act compliant WTIV is now being built to ABS Class. It is just the latest vessel for the U.S. offshore wind industry to be supported by ABS. The first U.S flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class. These vessels will join the first ABS-classed crew transfer vessel (CTV) in the U.S., Windserve Odyssey. ABS has also issued AIPs for a series of wind support vessels from European designers.