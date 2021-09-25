  The version for the print
  2021 September 25 15:03

    Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo add new dimension to partnership with mtu engines and integrated bridge solutions

    Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo have agreed to deepen their successful cooperation and to give their partnership a new dimension with future technologies in the coming years: Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems will be one of the leading suppliers for Sanlorenzo within the next three years as main propulsion provider for certain yachts of the SL line, delivering mtu 10V, 12V and 16V 2000 yacht engines with a compact IMO 3 solution. Sanlorenzo will also be one of the first builders to equip a yacht with the new mtu NautIQ Bridge fully integrated bridge solution. The two partners signed an agreement to this effect at the Monaco Yacht Show.

    Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: “In recent years, we have put a lot of effort in evolving into a provider of integrated and sustainable solutions. The new framework agreement with our partner Sanlorenzo is a fantastic confirmation of this strategy as we will not only continue to deliver our trusted Series 2000 engines which offer industry-leading power and efficiency, but also complete propulsion and ship management solutions from bridge to propeller.”

    Sanlorenzo will be pioneering the fully integrated touchscreen-based bridge solution mtu NautIQ Bridge, which is part of the recently launched new mtu marine automation family NautIQ. Created in partnership with yacht specialists Team Italia, mtu NautIQ Bridge integrates all essential vessel control, monitoring and navigation sub-systems, wherever they are on board, into a single platform. Its functionalities allow for the most comprehensive and convenient management of the yacht’s propulsion, automation, navigation and communication systems. By providing all relevant information to the captain in a single place, the new bridge solution enhances both user-friendliness and operational reliability and thus raises overall ship performance. The mtu NautIQ automation product family has been specifically designed for both newbuild vessels and to enable easy retrofit of legacy systems.

    About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
    Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030. We joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, and have committed to ensuring our new products will be compatible with net zero operation by 2030, and all products will be compatible with net zero by 2050. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs around 9,000 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £11.76 billion in 2020 and we invested £1.25 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

