  • 2021 September 25 10:52

    MYCRANE set to launch in four more countries as franchisees are appointed

    Photo credit: MYCRANE

    MYCRANE has appointed four new franchisees, expanding the footprint of the world’s first digital platform for the search and selection of cranes. The appointments, confirmed during The Big 5 construction trade show held in Dubai last week, mark the launch of MYCRANE operations in the key markets of the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and the opening of MYCRANE offices in Dubai, Muscat, Nur-Sultan and Tashkent.
     
    The global business-to-business (B2B) platform simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.
     
    Already operational in Russia, MYCRANE has been developed by seasoned industry executive Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at heavy lift specialist Mammoet.
     
    For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.
     
    The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 6 and 750 tonnes.
     
    Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the innovative MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.
     
    Welcoming his new partners, Mr Geikalo said: “The confirmation of four franchisees so soon after our launch is a testament to the strength of the MYCRANE concept.
     
    “Our new partners share our passion for changing the way the crane rental business works, and we would now be happy to hear from other entrepreneurs who may be interested in operating MYCRANE in their home country.”
     
    Besides the lifting services search, MYCRANE offers a number of other tools for the crane industry, including a Marketplace to advertise used equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts and auxiliaries, plus career vacancies.
     
    A news portal allows users to stay up to date with the latest industry developments, while in-house support services such as engineering and legal consultancy are also available.
     
    Support services, such as engineering for heavy lift projects, are offered on a truly independent basis, meaning clients are presented with a full range of solutions, service providers from the whole of the market, and the most cost-effective solution.

    Photo credit: MYCRANE
MYCRANE set to launch in four more countries as franchisees are appointed

