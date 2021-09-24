2021 September 24 17:55

Italian terminal operator orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes

Terminal Flavio Gioia S.p.A. (TFG) has ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for its terminal in Naples, bolstering its material handling capacity to keep up with demand. The first order was placed in March 2021, and the option for a second was exercised in August, reflecting the need to quickly ramp up business. The first crane is already in operation and the second will start in early 2022, according to the company's release.



TFG is the main terminal of Gruppo Bucci, specialists in international logistics based in Naples. The company provides manufacturers in Italy with import and export services including the management and handling of container shipments, and multimodal connections to and from local destinations.



