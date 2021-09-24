2021 September 24 13:57

LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov went to the Atlantic

The large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov has completed the tasks according to the plan of a long-distance campaign in the Mediterranean Sea and has left for the Atlantic. Yesterday, the ship passed through the Strait of Gibraltar, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov is accompanied by the rescue and towing vessel Altai and the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin. In the near future, a detachment of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet will operate in the North-Eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa.

In the Mediterranean Sea, the NF sailors operated from August 18. During this time, they made business calls to Algeria, Syria and Cyprus, and also conducted a number of exercises on various types of defence of a detachment of ships at sea crossing.

Vice Admiral Kulakov left the main base of the Northern Fleet of the city of Severomorsk on June 28. Its crew took part in the Main Naval Parade, and after its completion worked out separate episodes of practical actions in the Atlantic Ocean during the command and staff training on the management of forces and troops of the Northern Fleet.

Since leaving the base, the ship has covered more than 13 thousand nautical miles.