2021 September 24 13:09

Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 289 and WAN HAI 290, according to the company's release. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one.

WAN HAI 289 and WAN HAI 290 are the 6th、7th vessels in a series of 2,038 teu containerships built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co., LTD., and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co., LTD.

The 2,038 teu series is designed with LOA 175m, deadweight capacity of 23,802 mt on 10.5 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 20.66 nautical miles. The design of 2,038 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by international well-known classification societies. The newbuildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide most quality service to customers.

WAN HAI 289 will be delivered on September 30th at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard. After delivery, she will join Wan Hai Lines’ Japan Kansai-Vietnam Service to provide efficient delivery service among the corridor.