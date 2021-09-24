Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launched unmanned research ship Pioner-M

On 24 September 2021, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (SNS, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), launched the Pioner-M, innovative research ship where unmanned navigation technologies will be first introduced in Russia, says IAA PortNews correspondent.

Pioner-M intended for Sevastopol State University is a small-size research ship of catamaran type with a hull made of composite materials.

The vessel is to perform a wide range of comprehensive research works in coastal waters of the Black Sea including oceanographic, hydrobiological, hydrochemical, geomorphological, hydroacoustic and diving works.

RV Pioner-M will be the first ship in Russia to practice unmanned navigation. With its modular system of alternative container-type laboratories, the ship will be able to conduct a wide array of missions. The ship design foresees all-year-round operation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea waters.

The project is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives with Ship Repair Center Zvezdochka (a company of USC) as a strategic partner.

RV Pioner-M will have the following characteristics: length – 25.7 m, breadth – 9.04 m, depth — 3.1 m, draft – 1.5 m, displacement – 114 t, speed max – 10 knots, cruising range – 500 miles, , endurance – 5 days, seaworthiness – 3.5 points, main engines - 246х2 kW, crew – 4, personnel – 12, class – special ship КМ⍟R3-RSN.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related link: