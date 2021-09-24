2021 September 24 11:02

Rolls-Royce and Overmarine continue cooperation with future-oriented mtu technologies

Rolls-Royce and Overmarine are continuing their successful cooperation and will move into the future together with new technologies in the coming years, according to the company's release. The two partners signed an agreement to this effect at the Monaco Yacht Show. Rolls-Royce will continue to supply Overmarine with mtu Series 2000 engines for its Mangusta yacht family. In addition, options to supply mtu hybrid propulsion and the state-of-the-art mtu NautIQ Bridge integrated bridge solution are part of the framework agreement, which will run from 2022-24. The delivery of an emission-free mtu fuel cell system is also a possibility for the future. The contract provides for the delivery of more than 60 mtu engines, including those that comply with the IMO III emissions directive with exhaust aftertreatment if required. The contract continues a decades-long partnership between the two companies.



Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division with its mtu solution brand is currently transforming itself from an engine manufacturer to a provider of integrated sustainable propulsion and energy solutions. With the sustainability programme “Net Zero at Power Systems”, Power Systems is taking concrete steps towards climate-neutral solutions. For example, from 2023, the company will certify its Series 2000 and 4000 engines for sustainable fuels such as e-diesel and second-generation biofuels, thus enabling climate-neutral mobility in all applications. In addition to the use of sustainable fuels, the company is building on new technologies such as CO2-free fuel cell systems, which could also be used in yachts.