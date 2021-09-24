2021 September 24 10:07

Tallink Grupp secures another short-term charter deal for vessel Silja Europa

Tallink Grupp says it has recently signed another charter agreement for its Tallinn-Helsinki route cruise vessel Silja Europa for the period 17 October to 17 November 2021. The vessel will provide accommodation during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), organised by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy and taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on 31 October – 12 November 2021.

During the charter the vessel will be berthed in Scotland between 21 October-14 November and will provide accommodation and catering services to approximately 1500 charterer’s personnel and guests. The vessel has been chartered via specialist company Landry & Kling Global Cruise Services with full technical and service crew from Tallink Grupp for the duration of the charter.

Commenting on the charter agreement, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said: „We are pleased that we have been able to demonstrate to our good cooperation partners this year that we have extremely good vessels suitable not only for travelling and transport, but also for accommodation services, that we have very capable crew and staff who can deliver exceptional results and service levels under great pressure and in very complex circumstances, and that Tallink Grupp can very quickly, flexibly and professionally meet the needs of even the most complex events and requirements.

„Our team helped the G7 Cornwall summit organising team achieve a great outcome in June this year, two of our vessels and technical crew are performing well in the Mediterranean at present and I am sure we will rise to the challenge also at COP26 in Scotland.

„The charter agreements offer a boost to our business during these continuing challenging times when passenger numbers are still not increasing fast enough and we will continue to work to identify other short-term and long-term opportunities for our vessels.“

The majority of Silja Europa departures during the charter period have been cancelled and Tallink Silja will contact all customers with existing bookings for the dates in question to offer alternative travel options and solutions. Silja Europa will be replaced on the route during the charter period on 29-31 October and 11-13 November by the group’s vessel Victoria I. Silja Europa will return to Tallinn-Helsinki route and its normal schedule on 18 November 2021.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.