2021 September 23 15:21

ABS grants AIP for next generation liquified CO2 carrier JDP designs

Liquefied CO2 carrier designs by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) have been granted Approval in Principle (AIP) by ABS and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator, according to ABS's release.

Presented at the Gastech 2021 Conference, the AIP is the culmination of a six-month joint development project (JDP) between ABS, HMD, KSOE and RMI to research and develop next generation liquefied CO2 carrier designs.

HMD developed a cargo containment system optimized for liquefied CO2 based on its existing gas carrier construction experience, while KSOE developed a cargo handling system with new technology to maintain a stable state without carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere. ABS and RMI granted AIP, verifying the suitability of IGC Code, Class requirements and flag regulations for liquefied gas carriers.





