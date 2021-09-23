2021 September 23 14:17

Kaliningrad region and FESCO to cooperate in the field of logistics

Image source: FESCO



Government of Kaliningrad region and FESCO Transportation Group (“FESCO”) have agreed to cooperate in the field of development of transport and logistics infrastructure in the region.

The corresponding agreement of intent was signed by Anton Alikhanov, Governor of Kaliningrad region and Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO.



The parties agreed to consider the possibility of implementing an investment project aimed at establishment of an international transport and logistics complex within the territory of Kaliningrad region. In addition, FESCO in cooperation with educational institutions of the region intends to launch training programs in the field of logistics to form staff reserve in the industry.



“We expect that presence in the region of such a large and powerful player as FESCO will significantly strengthen the economy of transport complex of our region, will help solve the tasks that are approved in a number of instructions of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and in the roadmap on development of transport complex of the Kaliningrad region. We hope that the FESCO project will be an important participant in this work,” Anton Alikhanov said.



“Kaliningrad region provides unique opportunities for effecting shortest transit communications connecting Russia with Western Europe. Having many years of successful experience in development of port infrastructure, providing a full range of logistics services and being one of the leaders in the market of container transportations FESCO is ready to develop this transportation potential together with the regional government. Within the framework of the cooperation agreement, using advantages of our services we plan to establish a major logistics terminal that will provide for additional throughput capacity and will significantly increase the export and import container cargo flow via the port of Kaliningrad,” Andrey Severilov noted.