2021 September 22 16:30

LR, HHI and KSOE sign MoU to develop digital twin technology for an LNG carrier

LR, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Gastech 2021, Dubai to develop digital twin technology to support the digitalisation of the maritime industry and the growing demand for large scale LNG carriers, according to the company's release.



As part of the MoU, KSOE and HHI will further develop its Hyundai Intelligent Digital Twin Ship (HIDTS) for a type B gas containment tank suitable for an 174,000 CBM LNG Carrier.

LR’s role is to perform audit, review, risk assessment, verification and validation activities to support KSOE and HHI with the successful development and implementation of the digital twin. LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Digital Compliance will be applied to the HIDTS, including stages Digital Twin READY, the certification of KSOE and HHI as Digital Twin Developers, and Digital Twin APPROVED, the verification of HIDTS. LR will then apply stages Digital Twin COMMISSIONED, which requires a risk-based, resiliency analysis of HIDTS, and Digital Twin LIVE, the validation of HIDTS.

LR’s approach will cover the entire life cycle of the digital twin technology, from conceptual design stage to the operation and large scale commercialisation of HIDTS.



This follows LR’s Approval in Principle Digital Twin READY awarded to KSOE for its HIDTS earlier this year.